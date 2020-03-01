Things to know before drafting a living will

During the prime of their lives, people typically don't give much thought to scenarios in which they become ill or are facing the end of life. Sickness and mortality are not easy conversations to have, but it is important for everyone to approach these heavy topics with close family members so that individuals can rest easy knowing their needs will be met if or when their health falters.

An advanced healthcare directive -- also known as a living will -- is a legal document in which a person lists the specifics of medical care and comfort actions they desire should the individual no longer be able to make decisions for themselves due to illness or incapacity. The legal advice resource Legal Zoom says the living will may list certain things, such as whether life support is desired or if pain medication should be administered. A living will should not be confused with a traditional will, which is a legal document that explains wishes for financial and personal assets after a person dies. Living wills also differ from living trusts, which address how assets will be managed if a person becomes incapacitated.

