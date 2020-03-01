The various types of IRAs

Discussions about retirement planning typically include mention of individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. IRAs are retirement investment vehicles that can be used in place of or in conjunction with 401(k) plans.
Many investors like IRAs because they give them a certain measure of choice in regard to their investments while allowing investors to postpone paying taxes on gains until money is withdrawn during retirement.
One common misconception about IRAs is that there are only two types, when there actually are many more. Depending on which definitions and resources you go by, there are as many as 11 types of IRAs. Financial advisors can help people choose the appropriate IRA based on their needs and goals. Here's a look at just a few of the more popular IRAs.
Traditional IRA
Traditional IRAs are very popular, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. Classic features include a tax break of up to $6,000 initially, and investment earnings are not taxed as long as the money remains in the account. Money Management International says one advantage of a traditional IRA is that contributions can be taken as tax deductions in the tax year they are made. This type of IRA might be good for someone who anticipates being in a lower tax bracket upon retiring, since taxes are paid when funds are withdrawn.
Roth IRA
You have free articles remaining.
A Roth IRA is different than a traditional IRA in various ways. Contributions to a Roth IRA are not tax-deductible, but funds will grow tax-free. Also, with a Roth IRA, the taxes are paid upfront, so account holders will not pay taxes when the money is withdrawn. This is beneficial for those who expect their income tax bracket to rise after retirement.
SEP IRA
This type of IRA is a traditional IRA, but one set up and funded for employees by an employer. SEP stands for simplified employee pension. Employers must contribute equally to all employee accounts, and personal contribution limits are much higher for these accounts than on other tax-favored accounts.
Spousal IRA
The financial resource The Motley Fool notes that spousal IRAs are either traditional or Roth IRAs funded by a married taxpayer in the name of his or her spouse who has less than $2,000 in annual compensation. The couple must file a joint tax return in the year of the contribution.
Education IRA (EIRA)
Not all IRAs are strictly for retirement funds. EIRAs help pay for higher education. No tax deductions are allowed, but deposits and earnings may be withdrawn tax-free so long as they are used to pay for higher education.
IRAs are tax-advantaged tools for setting aside funds for retirement and other needs.