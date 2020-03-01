The various types of IRAs

Discussions about retirement planning typically include mention of individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. IRAs are retirement investment vehicles that can be used in place of or in conjunction with 401(k) plans.

Many investors like IRAs because they give them a certain measure of choice in regard to their investments while allowing investors to postpone paying taxes on gains until money is withdrawn during retirement.

One common misconception about IRAs is that there are only two types, when there actually are many more. Depending on which definitions and resources you go by, there are as many as 11 types of IRAs. Financial advisors can help people choose the appropriate IRA based on their needs and goals. Here's a look at just a few of the more popular IRAs.

Traditional IRA

Traditional IRAs are very popular, according to data from the Investment Company Institute. Classic features include a tax break of up to $6,000 initially, and investment earnings are not taxed as long as the money remains in the account. Money Management International says one advantage of a traditional IRA is that contributions can be taken as tax deductions in the tax year they are made. This type of IRA might be good for someone who anticipates being in a lower tax bracket upon retiring, since taxes are paid when funds are withdrawn.