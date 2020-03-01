The SECURE Act: What does it mean for your estate plan?

Do traditional IRAs or employer sponsored plans make up a significant percentage of your assets? Do you plan on leaving these retirement assets to your children or other non-spouse heirs? If the answer to either of these questions is yes, now is a good time to review your estate plan.
After receiving bi-partisan support in Congress, on December 20, 2019, the President signed into law the Setting Every Community Up For Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act with an effective date of January 1, 2020. The SECURE Act made some positive changes to qualified retirement plans, which include traditional IRAs and employer-sponsored plans. First, the SECURE Act increases the age you must begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from 70 ½ to 72. Second, the SECURE Act removes the age limit for contributing to your qualified retirement plans if you are still employed. Third, the SECURE Act allows some permanent, part-time employees to contribute to an employer-provided retirement plan. Fourth, the SECURE Act allows each parent to withdraw up to $5,000 penalty free in the year of a birth or adoption of a child.
Unfortunately, the SECURE act is not all rainbows and sunshine. Perhaps the most concerning part of the SECURE Act is its elimination of what has been referred to as the “stretch” for most non-spouse beneficiaries. The SECURE Act requires most non-spouse beneficiaries to complete all distributions within 10 years of the year of your death. Besides spouses, there are some exceptions in which the 10-year rule either doesn’t apply, including not applying to disabled beneficiaries, chronically ill beneficiaries, and beneficiaries not more than 10 years younger than the decedent. Or, as in the case of minor children, the 10-year rule is delayed and doesn’t begin until the minor child reaches the age of majority.
To understand the significance of this change, it is important to understand what the law was prior to the SECURE Act. Under the old law, if a non-spouse was listed as a beneficiary on a qualified retirement plan, the beneficiary in most situations could “stretch” out the RMDs using his or her own life expectancy. You may be asking what are RMDs and why do I care. This is why you should care. RMDs are the minimum amount the IRS requires you to withdraw each year based upon the value of your qualified retirement plan and your life expectancy. Non-spouse beneficiaries of qualified retirement plans are required to begin taking RMDs December 31st, the year after the qualified retirement plan owner’s death. The RMDs are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. Depending upon the age of your beneficiary and his or her financial condition, this could bump the beneficiary into the next tax bracket, thus paying higher taxes as a result of inheriting your qualified retirement plan. Here’s an example: If you die owning a traditional IRA and it passes to your adult child, then your child will take the traditional IRA as an inherited IRA. The RMDs used to be calculated using your child’s life expectancy. So, if you daughter was 45 years old at the time she inherited your IRA, then she used to be able to stretch the RMDs over time using her life expectancy. Thus, reducing the amount of the RMD and the ordinary income tax she paid. The SECURE Act eliminated this planning method. Instead, now your 45-year-old daughter will have to complete all distributions within 10 years of your death, thus increasing the RMDs and accelerating the ordinary income tax paid. It also has the potential of bumping your daughter into the next tax bracket at a time when she may be at the height of her career and income-earning potential.
Fortunately, the law did not change how spouses inherit qualified retirement plans. Surviving spouses may still roll-over their deceased spouse’s qualified retirement plan into their own. However, it does impact the surviving spouse’s beneficiaries.
If you are concerned about the impact this may have on your beneficiaries, you should talk to your attorney, financial advisor, and/or tax advisor about strategies to reduce ordinary income tax liability passing to your beneficiaries upon inheriting your qualified retirement plan. Now is also a good time to revisit your beneficiary designations on your qualified retirement plans and review your estate plan. If your estate plan includes a revocable living trust, do you have your trust listed as a primary or contingent beneficiary of your qualified retirement plans? If yes, review the language of your trust and talk to your attorney and/or advisors on whether this is the best approach considering the changes in the law.
Being proactive now will help avoid unintended consequences after you are gone.