The SECURE Act: What does it mean for your estate plan?

To understand the significance of this change, it is important to understand what the law was prior to the SECURE Act. Under the old law, if a non-spouse was listed as a beneficiary on a qualified retirement plan, the beneficiary in most situations could “stretch” out the RMDs using his or her own life expectancy. You may be asking what are RMDs and why do I care. This is why you should care. RMDs are the minimum amount the IRS requires you to withdraw each year based upon the value of your qualified retirement plan and your life expectancy. Non-spouse beneficiaries of qualified retirement plans are required to begin taking RMDs December 31st, the year after the qualified retirement plan owner’s death. The RMDs are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. Depending upon the age of your beneficiary and his or her financial condition, this could bump the beneficiary into the next tax bracket, thus paying higher taxes as a result of inheriting your qualified retirement plan. Here’s an example: If you die owning a traditional IRA and it passes to your adult child, then your child will take the traditional IRA as an inherited IRA. The RMDs used to be calculated using your child’s life expectancy. So, if you daughter was 45 years old at the time she inherited your IRA, then she used to be able to stretch the RMDs over time using her life expectancy. Thus, reducing the amount of the RMD and the ordinary income tax she paid. The SECURE Act eliminated this planning method. Instead, now your 45-year-old daughter will have to complete all distributions within 10 years of your death, thus increasing the RMDs and accelerating the ordinary income tax paid. It also has the potential of bumping your daughter into the next tax bracket at a time when she may be at the height of her career and income-earning potential.