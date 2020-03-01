Retirement accounts and charitable planning

Another reason to consider a QCD at 70½ is to reduce the balance in your IRA. At age 72 or older, your RMD is based on the balance in your IRA at the end of each year multiplied by a factor published by the IRS. You may be in a position where you don’t want or need the income from your IRA. Higher income can increase your Medicare premiums and create other tax issues. Consider making QCDs starting at 70½ to reduce the balance in your IRA.

Another change brought on by the SECURE Act is the elimination of the stretch IRA for many beneficiaries. With a few exceptions, children and other non-spouses who are more than 10 years younger than you no longer can stretch their withdrawals from an IRA they inherit from you over their life expectancy. Instead, they must withdraw and pay income tax on all funds within 10 years. This change means that it may be most tax efficient for you to support the Catholic Church and provide for your heirs by making QCDs during your life and setting aside other assets to pass on to your loved ones.

For help on gift planning to the Catholic Church, please contact The Foundation for the Diocese of Helena, Inc. While the Foundation does not provide legal or tax advice (and the information contained in this article shouldn’t be considered as such), we will work closely with you and your advisers throughout this important process.