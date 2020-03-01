Investors should watch out for fees in the fine print

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, questions can be an investor's best friend, particularly when it comes to fees. Fees might be referenced in the fine print when signing an investment agreement, but they can be anything but small as a portfolio grows and accumulates more assets. The SEC notes that, over a 20-year period in which investors invest $100,000, 1 percent annual fees can reduce the size of a portfolio by as much as $30,000 (based on annual returns of 4 percent). In such a scenario, an investor paying 1 percent annual fees and netting annual return of 4 percent would have a portfolio worth $180,000 after 20 years. However, an investor who pays just 0.25 percent in annual fees and invests the same amount of money while earning the same returns would have a portfolio worth roughly $210,000 after 20 years. When opening an investment account, the SEC advises investors to ask about the total fees to purchase, maintain and sell a given investment. In addition, investors are advised to ask if there are ways to reduce or avoid fees. The SEC also recommends that investors inquire if there are any ongoing maintenance fees related to an account and how much an investment has to increase in value before an investor can break even.