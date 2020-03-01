How to get out of debt ... and stay that way

Debt can quickly sneak up on a person. However, it can take much longer -- sometimes decades -- to get out of debt. And that's a big concern when considering just how much debt the average person has incurred.

The avalanche method is a way to pay off debt. According to NerdWallet, a popular online financial resource, the debt avalanche approach encourages debtors to pay off debts with the highest interest rates first. That seems like an effective way to get out of debt quickly. However, in a 2016 investigation for the Harvard Business Review, researchers found that the snowball method, which prioritizes paying off the smallest debt balance first and then moving on as debt amounts increase, is the most effective strategy. It tends to have the most powerful effect on people's sense of progress because they gain momentum by watching debts disappear.