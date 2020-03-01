How financial planners can help you every day

Financial planning and retirement go hand in hand. Without effective planning, many people would never be able to retire, while others might have to work much longer than they hope to. While financial planning is essential to achieve long-term goals, planning also can make it easier for people to meet their everyday financial needs. Managing money is a big responsibility, and it's one that many people may need help with. A recent survey from Pew Charitable Trusts found that 55 percent of Americans spend as much or more than they earn. That's not only compromising their financial futures, but also making daily life more stressful, as the American Psychological Association's annual "Stress in America" survey routinely finds that money is a top cause of stress among millions of Americans. Adults who are finding it difficult to manage their money on a day-to-day basis may benefit from the services of a financial planner. Financial planners can help people create effective long-term financial plans, and they also can be vital resources for people who need help managing their money every day.