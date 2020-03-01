How credit scores can affect your finances for years to come

Monthly budgets help people make the most of their money. While a person's income will affect how much they can spend on housing, food and clothing each month, another, more abstract factor can have a big impact on monthly budgets as well.

Nearly every adult has a credit score, which can fluctuate daily. Various factors, including a person's age and track record in regard to paying bills, combine to produce a credit score. According to the credit reporting agency ExperianTM, credit scores range from 300 to 850, though most consumers' scores fall somewhere between 600 and 750. The Fair Isaac Corporation create what's known as a FICO¨ Score, which is used by many lenders to determine prospective borrowers' credit worthiness. FICO¨ scores are often characterized using five terms:

Very poor: Scores between 300 and 579

Fair: Scores between 580 and 669

Good: Scores between 670 and 739

Very good: Scores between 740 and 799

Exceptional: Score between 800 and 850