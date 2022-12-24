 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earlier this month, the Amazon boss announced the country singer as the 2022 recipient of his Bezos Courage and Civility Award in honour of her philanthropic work. As part of the award, Parton will receive $100 million to give to charities of her choice. During an interview with Entertainmen…

Many clients of 3 Rivers Mental Health Center are in need of many items for the cold season and beyond. Following is a list of items that are currently needed. If you can help with a donation, reach out to Karen Witt at 406-830-3294, ext. 210 or karen@3riversmhs.com.

  • Needs (3) Men's winter boots – Size 9
  • Needs (3) Men's winter boots - Size 9.5
  • Needs (3) Men's winter boots - Size 10
  • Needs (1) Men's winter boots - Size 12
  • Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 8 Wide
  • Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 9 Wide
  • Needs (2) Women's winter boots – Size 9
  • Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 9.5 Wide
  • Needs (16) $25 Walmart gift cards
  • Needs XL clothes for a 58-year-old female and a 20-year-old female
  • Needs XL women's hoodies/light jackets
  • Needs a new walker and yarn for a 63-year-old female
  • Needs a L women's winter coat
  • Needs child's size 10 snow boots, child's size 6 winter coat, hat and gloves

Disabled woman with young children, and very limited income is in need of assistance with Christmas presents. The interests include pokemon cards, Harry Potter, Star Wars Legos, and wood carving books. If you can help with a donation please contact Jacey Reiter at Winds of Change at jreiter@wocmt.com.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A single mom with limited income and her three kids need winter coats and boots. Her two sons wear men's sizes 2X and 1X in coats. Men's size 12 and 9.5 in winter boots. Her daughter wears a women's 2X coat and a women's 9.5 winter boot. If you can help with a donation, contact the Social Work Department at Partnership Health Center at 406-258-4153. 

A disabled man with very limited income is in need of 6 new or used tires for his Class C 21-foot camper. He is currently living in his camper, without running water or heat, and has the plan to relocate to New Mexico where he has identified a safe place to stay. My client is planning to leave in mid-January. Any assistance to help pay for tires is greatly appreciated so that he can make this journey safely. Please reach out to my client directly at 307-220-5100. Thank you kindly – Kaitlyn Bosshardt, Social Worker at Partnership Health Center.

Woman with disabilities  and a very limited income is looking to obtain a working laptop and a printer. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com

Man with disabilities and a limited income is looking to obtain an old working laptop. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com

