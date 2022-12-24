Many clients of 3 Rivers Mental Health Center are in need of many items for the cold season and beyond. Following is a list of items that are currently needed. If you can help with a donation, reach out to Karen Witt at 406-830-3294, ext. 210 or karen@3riversmhs.com.

Needs (3) Men's winter boots – Size 9

Needs (3) Men's winter boots - Size 9.5

Needs (3) Men's winter boots - Size 10

Needs (1) Men's winter boots - Size 12

Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 8 Wide

Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 9 Wide

Needs (2) Women's winter boots – Size 9

Needs (1) Women's winter boots – Size 9.5 Wide

Needs (16) $25 Walmart gift cards

Needs XL clothes for a 58-year-old female and a 20-year-old female

Needs XL women's hoodies/light jackets

Needs a new walker and yarn for a 63-year-old female

Needs a L women's winter coat

Needs child's size 10 snow boots, child's size 6 winter coat, hat and gloves

Disabled woman with young children, and very limited income is in need of assistance with Christmas presents. The interests include pokemon cards, Harry Potter, Star Wars Legos, and wood carving books. If you can help with a donation please contact Jacey Reiter at Winds of Change at jreiter@wocmt.com.

A single mom with limited income and her three kids need winter coats and boots. Her two sons wear men's sizes 2X and 1X in coats. Men's size 12 and 9.5 in winter boots. Her daughter wears a women's 2X coat and a women's 9.5 winter boot. If you can help with a donation, contact the Social Work Department at Partnership Health Center at 406-258-4153.

A disabled man with very limited income is in need of 6 new or used tires for his Class C 21-foot camper. He is currently living in his camper, without running water or heat, and has the plan to relocate to New Mexico where he has identified a safe place to stay. My client is planning to leave in mid-January. Any assistance to help pay for tires is greatly appreciated so that he can make this journey safely. Please reach out to my client directly at 307-220-5100. Thank you kindly – Kaitlyn Bosshardt, Social Worker at Partnership Health Center.

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is looking to obtain a working laptop and a printer. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

Man with disabilities and a limited income is looking to obtain an old working laptop. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.