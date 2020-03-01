Helena Development Initiative: Professional Development for Excellence in Fundraising

Endowment development seminar series & the 2020 Helena Endowment Challenge Fund
Are there nonprofits in Helena you love, that you’d like to see become more financially secure? Endowments are an invaluable tool for long-term sustainability, but many nonprofits have felt that building an endowment was too complicated, and way beyond their reach.
Let’s change this.
Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) is conducting a series of endowment development seminars this winter to provide training and hands-on assistance to Helena-based nonprofits to help them establish endowments, and start building assets. The seminars are being offered in response to BSI’s survey of nearly 100 Helena nonprofits. The impressive 65% response rate was very revealing about what nonprofits believe they needed.
At the top of this list of survey respondents are terrific nonprofits that feel stuck; they want help in starting their endowments. Of equal concern are the forward-thinking nonprofits that have established endowments, but unfortunately have negligible assets. They are feeling woefully stuck because they don’t know how to cost-effectively begin building their endowments’ assets.
You have free articles remaining.
Help these wonderful nonprofits to get unstuck.
Acquiring knowledge about endowments is an essential building block, but it’s not enough. Endowment development is a different kind of fundraising. It’s a lot easier to do story telling about great programs being conducted in the here and now. It’s a lot easier to talk about genuine stories of infants, children, families and elders who benefit from stellar programs and high-quality services. It’s a far more daunting proposition, however, to ask for donations for needs and opportunities that are somewhere off in the future.
Challenge grants that require a match are a time-proven booster shot to help any fundraiser be more confident, and be more effective in raising funds, including donations to endowments. BSI has committed to raise at least $5,000 to be used as challenge grants with 2 to 1 match requirements. This will leverage an additional $10,000 for the endowments for a total of $15,000 in new endowment assets. $10,000 for challenge grants will result in $30,000 in new endowment assets.
Donate to help these nonprofits.
Donations to BSI’s 2020 Helena Endowment Challenge Fund will be used in their entirety to provide endowment building challenge grants. With your help, we can assist as many as 20 Helena-based nonprofits get unstuck, and get on a roll. $5,000 in donations will result in $250 challenge grants; $10,000 in donations will result in $500 challenge grants. Obviously, more is better, and BSI welcomes investments both large and small.
BSI was established in 1999 with a mission to build Montana’s communities through strengthening nonprofits and expanding philanthropy. In anticipation of challenging conditions for nonprofits, BSI created the Helena Development Initiative in 2013 to provide professional development seminars, training programs and associated resources to help Helena area nonprofits with skill development to increase the effectiveness of their fundraising. Launched in 2018, BSI’s endowment development seminar series is the newest component of its Helena Development Initiative.