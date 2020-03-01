Helena Development Initiative: Professional Development for Excellence in Fundraising

Endowment development seminar series & the 2020 Helena Endowment Challenge Fund

Are there nonprofits in Helena you love, that you’d like to see become more financially secure? Endowments are an invaluable tool for long-term sustainability, but many nonprofits have felt that building an endowment was too complicated, and way beyond their reach.

Let’s change this.

Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) is conducting a series of endowment development seminars this winter to provide training and hands-on assistance to Helena-based nonprofits to help them establish endowments, and start building assets. The seminars are being offered in response to BSI’s survey of nearly 100 Helena nonprofits. The impressive 65% response rate was very revealing about what nonprofits believe they needed.

At the top of this list of survey respondents are terrific nonprofits that feel stuck; they want help in starting their endowments. Of equal concern are the forward-thinking nonprofits that have established endowments, but unfortunately have negligible assets. They are feeling woefully stuck because they don’t know how to cost-effectively begin building their endowments’ assets.

Help these wonderful nonprofits to get unstuck.