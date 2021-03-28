Winter to spring skincare tips

After months of freezing temperatures, snow and slush, spring is finally here! These springtime skincare tips can help you say goodbye to winter and the dry, dull skin that comes with it.
With the changing seasons, temperatures rise, and thankfully, humidity does too! This means our skin holds more moisture during the warmer months like spring and summer. Swap out your heavy, occlusive moisturizers that help prevent moisture loss for something a little lighter.
Winter weather tends to leave skin dry, dull and flakey. Spring is the perfect time to exfoliate all the dry, dead skin cells away. Exfoliation is key to keeping your skin looking bright, fresh and healthy. Incorporate an exfoliating product into your skincare routine and use it two to three times per week. You can use either a manual exfoliator such as a scrub or a chemical exfoliator such as a glycolic acid in a cleanser or toner.
Now for everyone’s favorite part of spring – spring cleaning! While you’re decluttering and cleaning the rest of your house, don’t neglect your skincare products. Check the expiration dates and toss anything that has expired. Skincare products typically expire in about six months. Outdated products can harbor bacteria leading to clogged pores and breakouts. Don’t forget to sanitize the outside of your skincare bottles and always wash your hands before applying product to your skin. While you’re at it, clean your makeup brushes too and wash away any unwanted germs that could be transferred to your skin.
With the warmer weather, you’ll want to be outside soaking up as much sunshine as you can--so don’t forget to load up on SPF. Apply sunscreen in the morning and reapply every two hours of sun exposure. Try adding an antioxidant serum into your daytime skincare routine. This will work with your sunscreen to fight off free radical damage from the sun.
If you want an extra boost to brighten up your skin for spring, try a facial. Facials that include microdermabrasion exfoliation treatment, Vitamin C elements, collagen inducing microneedling treatment or LED light therapy are particularly great for brightening dull skin.
Gina Morigeau is a Medical Aesthetician at the St. Peter’s Health Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics clinic. Gina began her career as an aesthetician when she graduated from the Montana Academy of Salons, after she received her Bachelor of Arts from Carroll College in 2015.