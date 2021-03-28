Winter to spring skincare tips

After months of freezing temperatures, snow and slush, spring is finally here! These springtime skincare tips can help you say goodbye to winter and the dry, dull skin that comes with it.

With the changing seasons, temperatures rise, and thankfully, humidity does too! This means our skin holds more moisture during the warmer months like spring and summer. Swap out your heavy, occlusive moisturizers that help prevent moisture loss for something a little lighter.

Winter weather tends to leave skin dry, dull and flakey. Spring is the perfect time to exfoliate all the dry, dead skin cells away. Exfoliation is key to keeping your skin looking bright, fresh and healthy. Incorporate an exfoliating product into your skincare routine and use it two to three times per week. You can use either a manual exfoliator such as a scrub or a chemical exfoliator such as a glycolic acid in a cleanser or toner.