Why the flu shot is so important in 2020

Millions of people across the globe get flu shots each year. Flu shots protect people against influenza, but they might provide even greater benefits in 2020.

As the world continues to confront the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it's imperative that people everywhere take every step necessary to protect themselves and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that a flu vaccine will not protect people against COVID-19. However, flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of illness related to the flu. Those illnesses weaken people's immune systems, making them more vulnerable to other viruses, including COVID-19.

Flu vaccines have also been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization. That's a significant benefit of being vaccinated, as people who get their flu shots can indirectly help hospitals conserve potentially scarce resources. As the COVID-19 virus rapidly spread late in the winter of 2019-20, many hospitals across the country and even the globe were stretched incredibly thin. So anything ordinary citizens can do to alleviate such burdens can help save lives while also making hospital workers jobs easier and less stressful.