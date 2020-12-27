Why it's important to get your flu shot now more than ever

When you get the flu vaccine, which has inactivated strains of the influenza virus, your body develops antibodies against several different forms of influenza. The antibodies will be your body’s form of defense to fight off the virus and protect you from developing symptoms.

Why is it especially important to get the flu vaccine this year?

As we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, we are also combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed how we go about our daily lives, and some of these changes can potentially help slow the spread of influenza. For example, since influenza is also a virus, physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large groups of people can help control influenza outbreaks. However, COVID-19 is already putting a strain on the health care industry, which usually bolsters itself in preparation for flu season.

According to the CDC, estimates show the seasonal flu caused up to 62,000 deaths in the United States during the 2019-2020 flu season. Comparatively, more than 146,000 Americans died from COVID-19 between February and July 2020.