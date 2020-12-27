Why it's important to get your flu shot now more than ever

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the season that brings cheer and bright lights also brings a more sinister character—influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates influenza (flu) results in as many as 45 million illnesses every year. However, the flu vaccine during the 2018-2019 flu season prevented
- an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses,
- 2.3 million influenza-associated medical visits,
- 58,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations,
- 3,500 influenza-associated deaths.
Not only can the flu vaccine help reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization for children, working age adults and older adults, but it also acts as a preventative tool for people living with chronic health conditions, such as heart disease.
The CDC estimates 49 percent of people six months and older got a flu vaccine during the 2018-2019 flu season. However, as we enter the 2020-2021 flu season, there are more reasons to get your flu shot as soon as possible.
What is influenza and how does the vaccine help?
Influenza is a virus that can affect people of all ages and makes infants, the elderly and people living with chronic health conditions and auto-immune disorders more vulnerable. However, there are some who should not receive the vaccine, such as children under six months old and those with serious allergies to the vaccine or ingredients in the vaccine. Be sure to visit with your doctor about any concerns you have about the flu vaccine.
When you get the flu vaccine, which has inactivated strains of the influenza virus, your body develops antibodies against several different forms of influenza. The antibodies will be your body’s form of defense to fight off the virus and protect you from developing symptoms.
Why is it especially important to get the flu vaccine this year?
As we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, we are also combatting the global COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed how we go about our daily lives, and some of these changes can potentially help slow the spread of influenza. For example, since influenza is also a virus, physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large groups of people can help control influenza outbreaks. However, COVID-19 is already putting a strain on the health care industry, which usually bolsters itself in preparation for flu season.
According to the CDC, estimates show the seasonal flu caused up to 62,000 deaths in the United States during the 2019-2020 flu season. Comparatively, more than 146,000 Americans died from COVID-19 between February and July 2020.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Montana’s hospitalization rates are climbing, and major medical centers are reaching capacity throughout the state. As of early October, three of every four Montana inpatient hospital beds were occupied by patients with and without COVID-19. By late November, Benefis Hospitals (Great Falls) reported more than 90 percent of its beds were occupied. Billings Clinic, St. Peter’s Health and St. Vincent Health Care (Billings) reported between 70 and 90 percent of their beds filled.
Hospital occupancy rates are not the only cause for concern. COVID-19 hospitalizations also cause shortages of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators. Hospitals may face supply shortages, which will limit their ability to care for patients with influenza, COVID-19 or both.
Can the influenza vaccine protect you against COVID-19?
While the flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19, researchers at the University of Florida Health are finding the influenza vaccine might act as a buffer against COVID-19 symptoms. In their study, people who received a flu vaccination within a year before testing positive for COVID-19 were nearly two-and-a-half times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who did not get the vaccine. Those who received a vaccination were also three times less likely to be admitted to the ICU when they developed COVID-19 symptoms. Researchers believe this is happening because the immune system is primed by the flu vaccine and ready to attack, regardless which virus enters the body.
Where can you get your influenza vaccine?
Contact your primary care provider to set up an appointment to get your flu shot. Pharmacies, drug stores and supermarkets often offer vaccine services, and depending on your insurance, your flu vaccine might be free of cost. You can also visit the CDC’s vaccine finder website to find a location near you: https://vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine.
About Mountain-Pacific Quality Health—Mountain-Pacific holds federal, state and commercial contracts to oversee the quality of care in the communities it serves. Mountain-Pacific works in Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Territories to help improve the delivery of health care and the systems that provide it with the goal to increase access to high quality health care that is affordable, safe and of value to patients.
Developed by Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, the Medicare Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Territories of Guam and American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12SOW-MPQHF-MT-CC-20-11
