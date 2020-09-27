When communication becomes difficult

The National Aphasia Association states that aphasia is an impairment of language that affects the comprehension or the production of speech as well as the ability to read and write. Aphasia results from an injury to the brain, including head trauma, brain tumors, infections, and stroke.

One of the more common symptoms of aphasia is word-finding issues. This can be characterized by challenges remembering the names of people, events or things. Sometimes an individual may not be able to think of the word he or she wants to say. In other instances, that person may say the wrong word entirely, such as using "rope" for the word "ball." The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association also states that it is common for someone with aphasia to switch sounds in words, like "wishdasher" for "dishwasher." Often sentences are difficult to come by, and single words may be easier.