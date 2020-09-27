What teens should know about vaping and e-cigarettes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teenagers confront a considerable amount of peer pressure as they navigate their way through adolescence. One of the more challenging situations teens confront is the pressure to smoke. Thankfully, anti-smoking campaigns have made great strides in preventing the number of young people who smoke tobacco products.

According to the American Lung Association, in 2015 9.3 percent of high school students reported smoking cigarettes in the past 30 days. That's a remarkable 74 percent decline from 1997. That's encouraging news, though there's still a lot of work to do to help teens avoid smoking entirely.

Modern teens face challenges regarding tobacco that are entirely different from those faced by their parents decades ago. Back then, cigarettes were the primary, most readily available tobacco product. But teens now must also confront e-cigarettes and the mountain of misinformation about them. The ALA highlights the following facts about e-cigarettes to help teens make healthy choices.