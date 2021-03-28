too much sleep can be harmful

Lack of sufficient sleep is a problem for millions of people across the globe. But what about too much sleep? Though busy men and women might think it's impossible to get too much sleep, excessive sleep is nothing to joke about.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night (the NSF notes that a small percentage of people may need 10 hours of sleep per night). People who routinely sleep more than seven to nine hours may have an underlying health concern. For example, the NSF notes that a recent study found that routinely sleeping more than 10 hours per night can be linked to metabolic syndrome. The Mayo Clinic says metabolic syndrome refers to a cluster of conditions that occur together and increase a person's risk for serious health issues, including heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Obesity, headache and back pain are some additional potential side effects of excessive sleep.