The role stress plays in your hearth health

How often do you run into a neighbor or friend and your conversation turns to how stressed you are? It seems everyone is “too busy” these days and under an intense amount of stress.

Stress is the result of all kinds of issues—expensive car repairs, a last-minute need for baked goods for tomorrow’s fundraiser or pushed up deadlines at work. There is also the kind of stress that is more traumatic such as being diagnosed with a serious disease or losing a loved one.

Every person reacts to stress differently.

Your body’s reaction to stress is called the fight or flight response, a term coined by Harvard physiologist Walter Cannon. When faced with a stressful situation, your body experiences an instinctual chemical flood of cortisol and adrenaline (the fight response). However, what happens if you experience the fight response when someone unexpectedly pulls out in front of you on the road? Nothing, but now you are stressed (and annoyed), and your body has cortisol and adrenaline stored up without a release.

Is stress hurting your heart?

There are different types of stress. Acute stress is a sudden onset caused by a traumatic event, such as the death of a child. Chronic stress builds and exists throughout our daily lives.