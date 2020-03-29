Tackling tobacco addiction: New program offers tools to help smokers quit for good

Tobacco use continues to be the largest preventable cause of death and disease in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes and about 4.7 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including electronic cigarettes.
While the tobacco industry spends billions of dollars each year marketing its products, the American Lung Association has reported that only three states (Alaska, California and Maine) are currently funding their state tobacco control programs at the level recommended by the CDC. Overall, states collect over $27.5 billion from both tobacco settlements and tobacco taxes but spend less than 3 cents per dollar to help prevent and treat tobacco use. This is despite the National Institute of Health confirming that cessation efforts remain among the most cost-effective health care interventions.
Here in Montana, it is estimated $440 million is spent on tobacco-related health care costs each year. Compared to national averages for tobacco use, Montana ranks higher in several areas: adult smokers, high school smokers and high school e-cigarette users. In addition, more than 10 percent of Montana adults use e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco.
Although tobacco use is high, and the majority of users began before they were 18, the CDC states that 7 out of 10 users want to quit. Experts agree quitting tobacco is more difficult than quitting heroin, cocaine or alcohol. The American Heart Association research supports this for two reasons: First, nicotine (the chemical compound found in all tobacco) is known to be highly addictive. Secondly, nicotine is available nearly everywhere. Any adult can stroll into a gas station or supermarket and buy tobacco with no questions asked.
It is crucial to recognize tobacco use is not just a bad habit but is a true addiction that leads to changes in the brain and nervous system. Treating tobacco dependency requires addressing both the physical dependence, or addiction, and the behavioral dependence, or relationship. Evidence-based treatments all recognize that treating both dependencies simultaneously is the most successful approach to quit tobacco for good.
Like heroin, cocaine and alcohol, nicotine changes the way the brain works, creating a “want for more.” This addiction can be thought of as a continuous cycle that starts with tobacco use, when nicotine is absorbed and sent directly to the brain creating feelings of arousal or pleasure. Over time, tolerance to nicotine is developed, leading to increased usage. Time between tobacco use then causes withdrawal symptoms leading to cravings and subsequent use. The cycle goes on and on. More people in the U.S. are addicted to tobacco products that any other drug. Tobacco users who quit and start again most likely do so because of withdrawal symptoms that include irritability, anxiety and trouble thinking, among others.
Although most users want to quit, only 4 percent are able to quit successfully on their own or “cold turkey.” Considering the aforementioned addiction, it is imperative users seek out evidence-based programs to tackle both the physical and behavioral dependencies. Over the past 20 years, countless treatment approaches have been studied and evaluated for efficacy and experts all agree that programs using medication education and behavioral counseling are the most successful interventions.
That’s why St. Peter’s Health is proud to have teamed up with the American Lung Association to bring the country’s most successful national tobacco cessation program to the Helena area community. Freedom From Smoking® is a 7-week, small-group program facilitated by trained leaders. It targets all tobacco use – cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes—and provides ample behavioral counseling and support, as well as supporting and educating participants on the use of medication and/or nicotine replacement therapies, like the patch.
St. Peter’s has added its own clinical pharmacists and behavioral health professionals to help propel program success. Any adult in the community is encouraged to join the program. Participants can either get a referral from their physician or request more information at www.sphealth.org/tobaccocessation. The one message both St. Peter’s and the American Lung Association stress is: YOU CAN QUIT!
