Table of Contents
Amazing benefits to seniors having pets 4
Simple hygiene tips that can have a lasting, positive impact 5
Tackling tobacco addiction 6
Exploring dental crowns 7
Article to come 8
The role stress plays in your hearth health 9
Coronavirus sparks worldwide concern 10
Resolve to read more and reap the benefits 11
Get involved with autism awareness efforts 12
How parents can help young athletes lower their injury risk 12
How to approach diet after a diabetes diagnosis 13
Label Talk: Things labels say—or not 14
Health & Wellness for Your Body & More is a special quarterly publication of the Independent Record
2222 Washington Street, Helena, MT 59602
406-447-4000
March 2020
