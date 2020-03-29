Table of Contents
Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

               

Amazing benefits to seniors having pets   4

Simple hygiene tips that can have a lasting, positive impact   5

Tackling tobacco addiction    6

Exploring dental crowns    7

Article to come     8

The role stress plays in your hearth health   9

Coronavirus sparks worldwide concern   10

Resolve to read more and reap the benefits   11

Get involved with autism awareness efforts   12

How parents can help young athletes lower their injury risk   12

How to approach diet after a diabetes diagnosis   13

Label Talk: Things labels say—or not     14

 

 

Health & Wellness for Your Body & More is a special quarterly publication of the Independent Record

2222 Washington Street, Helena, MT 59602

406-447-4000

HelenaIR.com

March 2020

 

If you would like to see your business in the next issue publishing in June, please contact the Independent Record’s Sales Department at 406-447-4007

