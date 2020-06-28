Stop eye strain before it starts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's that time of the year when many areas of the country are under the cold cloak of winter. Unforgiving temperatures can translate into an increase in hours spent indoors, whether at work or at home, and more time relying on devices to pass the hours.

Spending more time watching television, playing video games, texting friends, or browsing the internet can lead to a condition known as "computer vision eye strain." Eye strain also may be caused through intense eye use, such as while driving long distances or engaging in activities that require close attention, such as crafting or reading.

The American Optometric Association says digital eye strain can result in various forms of discomfort, which increase with the amount of screen use. The most common symptoms include:

· headaches;

· blurred vision;

· dry, watery or burning eyes;

· increased sensitivity to light; and

· neck and shoulder pain.