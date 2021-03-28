signs you may have a thyroid problem

The online medical resource Healthline notes that most cases of hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism cannot be prevented. For example, hyperthyroidism is often caused by Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that's most common among women. Some peoples' thyroids have become overactive because they consumed too many foods that contained iodine, such as table salt, fish and seaweed. However, Healthline notes that such instances are rare.

While people may not be able to prevent thyroid conditions from developing, they can keep a watchful eye out for any of the aforementioned symptoms of overactive or underactive thyroids. Any such symptoms should be reported to a physician immediately. Medicine.net notes that, in most cases, thyroid disorders can be managed with treatment and are not life-threatening. However, the outlook for people with thyroid conditions is always better when symptoms are reported early. Learn more about thyroid conditions at www.medicine.net.