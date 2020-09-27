Signs water may be contaminated

A fresh glass of water can be just the thing to quench your thirst on a hot day. Water is vital to sustain life and communities go to great lengths to ensure drinking water is clean. But sometimes water can become contaminated and adversely affect public health.

According to the Water Quality Association, some common waterborne contaminants include aluminum, ammonia, copper, lead, mercury, and uranium. The WQA notes that, while people can become very sick from contaminated water, many people never recognize their water is contaminated until members of their community begin to get sick. Some people suffer from acute effects of contaminated water that appear within hours of consuming a contaminant. In such instances, the WQA notes that the human body can often fight off the contaminants in a similar way that it fights off germs and the person won't have any permanent side effects. However, people with weakened immune systems may become seriously or gravely ill after such exposure. Chronic effects, which include cancer, liver or kidney problems, or reproductive difficulties, result after the consumption of contaminated water over a period of many years.