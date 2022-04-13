Report shows Medicaid coverage lowers preventable ER visits

A new report looking at the effects Medicaid has on the health of Montanans found that people covered under the state’s expansion program used emergency departments less frequently the longer they were enrolled.

“When you think about emergency room usage, it's a downstream consequence of not being in good health,” said Montana Healthcare Foundation CEO Dr. Aaron Wernham in an interview this week. “The emergency room is a basic measure of how well the program is doing at preventing serious illness.”

The new report was produced by Manatt Health, which examines health care policies around the country. It was commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, which was created in 2013 as part of a requirement of the sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana and set up to be a trust managed for public benefit.

The report found that the number of people going to the emergency department dropped 14% between their first and second year with health care coverage under the Medicaid expansion program. At the same time, people with chronic physical and behavioral health conditions saw specialists for care more frequently.

Over three years, the number of people who went to the ER for preventable dental problems also went down by a third.

“It’s very possible people who were only in the program for a year saw such a big, steep drop in ER use because they had some condition that was making it hard for them to work,” Wernham said of one hypothesis about the data. “By getting into care they were able to get back into the workforce and were no longer eligible for Medicaid.”

The report also found that between 2016 and 2020, half of the state’s Medicaid expansion population were enrolled for less than two years.

“That’s a big part of what the Legislature hoped is to see people get the care they need and go back into the workforce,” Wernham said.

Getting care outside the emergency room results in better outcomes, Wernham said.

“We know that ERs around the state have been overtaxed for a long time … and a lot of the visits are conditions that the ER might not necessarily be best equipped to deal with,” he said.

That can also include conditions like substance use disorder or mental illness. The report found that in 2020, 37% of Medicaid enrollees had a health care claim that included a behavioral health diagnosis. That’s higher than the national average.

When the state expanded Medicaid starting in 2016, it increased the number of people with health insurance, meaning that more substance use disorder treatment centers could bill Medicaid for the services they provided. During the period since the program expanded, the number of state-approved substance use disorder treatment centers has gone from 92 to 164, according to the report.

“We knew there was just a huge gap in the number of people needing substance use treatment and the number of state-approved treatment centers,'' Wernham said.

Behavioral health tele-visits for people insured by Medicaid also rose by 2,817% from 2019 to 2020, the report found, but have started to drop again as more providers see people in-person.

The report also cited the Gianforte administration’s Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment program, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and aims to use federal money to continue to increase options for community-based treatment, as well as outpatient and residential services.

The report also found that Montana spends a lower portion of its state general fund on its overall Medicaid program, even compared with neighboring states that didn’t expand Medicaid. The 12% of general fund dollars Montana spends on its program compares to 25% in Colorado, 20% in North and South Dakota (which hasn't expanded Medicaid) and 17% in Wyoming (which hasn't expanded Medicaid) and Washington.

Wernham said Montana has been effective at saving money by moving people to programs where the federal match is highest, as well as negotiating higher federal reimbursement rates. The state also benefits from an assessment on hospitals to help pay for the program.

In the 2021 fiscal year, Montana spent $280 million in state general fund dollars on Medicaid, in addition to $150 million from other state funds that include the assessment fee, donations and local money. That leveraged $1.75 billion in federal dollars for a total budget of $2.2 billion.

