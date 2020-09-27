× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Montanans are looking for new ways to maintain their healthy lifestyle, while also conforming to social distancing guidelines. Dealing with crowded classes or limited gym access, the effects of COVID-19 could ruin your fitness routine.

There are a handful of companies who provide subscription-based services, giving the user access to hundreds of different classes both live and on-demand. Imagine a mirror – when off, it is a full length-mirror. When on, you see yourself and your instructor in a sleek, interactive display. This is not just a mirror! It’s a cardio class, it's a yoga studio, it's a boxing ring, it's your new personal trainer and it's so much more.! Experience a total body workout on a rower with daily live and on-demand studio instruction from world-class instructors, plus on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. Experience prerecorded rides on an indoor cycle through various landscapes and terrains or join a Live on-demand ride with dozens of certified indoor cycling instructors.

Subscription-based services are redefining home fitness as we know it. By giving us the ability to have a live studio in the comfort of your own home and having the ability to stream live fitness classes such as yoga, meditation and barre, cycle, strength, cardio and boxing has truly redefined home fitness.

Don’t let these uncertain times stop you from continuing your fitness routine. A little out of the box thinking will bring a variety of options to home users. When shopping for fitness equipment, be sure to try before you buy! Local retailers are a great resource when shopping for your home fitness needs.

