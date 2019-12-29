Recapture that youthful glow

Want to put your best face forward, but afraid to go under the knife? Minimally invasive procedures are the perfect option to rejuvenate your skin without the long, painful recovery.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reports that Americans spent more than $16.5 billion on plastic surgery procedures in 2018. The top four procedures were wrinkle treatment injections, such as Botox, chemical peels, laser hair removal and microdermabrasion.
Although these are non-surgical procedures, experts emphasize the important of consulting an experienced medical professional. So-called “Botox parties” or treatments by unlicensed individuals can lead to major complications.
“It’s just shocking to think that a patient would go to someone who doesn’t even have an office,” says Dr. Anne Taylor, plastic surgeon at Aesthetica Surgery and Spa in Columbus, Ohio. “These are real procedures with real, serious risks that should be done by a board certified plastic surgeon or someone board certified in their specialty.”
Dr. Taylor also urges patients to do their homework before booking an appointment. Here’s a quick guide to what you need to know about all of the most popular procedures:
1. BOTOX (Neurotoxins)
Botox is the brand name cosmetic prescription made of neurotoxin botulinum type A. The injection is used to temporarily reduce the appearance of frown lines, forehead creases and crow’s feet by paralyzing the underlying muscles.
Myths about Botox: Botox gets a bad rep for creating frozen, unnatural looking faces. But it’s actually completely customizable.
“People’s first comment is ‘I don’t want to look like so and so on TV.’ They think you can’t get that subtle look,” says Dr. Natalie Curcio, dermatologist at Curcio Dermatology in Nashville, Tennessee.
Are you a good candidate? Ideal candidates for Botox are healthy individuals with moderate to severe wrinkles in treatable areas – around or between the eyes, on the forehead or neck.
You may not be a good candidate if you have a muscle or nerve condition or are pregnant or breastfeeding.
The procedure: You doctor may numb the area with a cold pack or anesthetic cream. The injections are then made with a small needle into the muscles causing the wrinkles. The entire treatment takes less than 15 minutes.
Recovery and results: Although there is no recovery time for Botox, doctors recommend avoiding rubbing the treated areas, which can cause the toxin to migrate. You may also experience slight bruising. Most patients see results within three to 10 days. Good results usually last three to four months.
2. CHEMICAL PEELS
Chemical peels are chemical solutions that improve the overall appearance of skin on the face, neck or hands. When applied, the solution exfoliates the skin and causes it to peel, revealing new, younger looking skin.
Myths about chemical peels: “People often think chemical peels cure everything,” says Curcio. “That whatever my skin problem is on my face, a chemical peel can fix it.” But that’s not always the case. For example, many dark spots can be best treated with a pulse light laser.
Are you a good candidate? Chemical peels work best for fair-skinned, light =-haired individuals. It is not recommended for patients who are pregnant or nursing or have psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis or rosacea.
The procedure: There are three types of chemical peels – light, medium and deep. First you skin is cleansed, then the peel is brushed onto your skin and finally the chemicals are neutralized. You may experience a stinging or burning sensation depending on the peel and your sensitivity.
Recovery and results: Redness, stinging, skin flaking and irritation are common after all peels. Medium and deep peels require a longer recovery period during which you should avoid applying makeup and sun exposure.
After the healing process, you can expect a healthy glow, even skin tone and reduced appearance of wrinkles.
3. LASER HAIR REMOVAL
Laser hair removal is the process of removing unwanted hair using highly concentrated light to penetrate hair follicles and prevent future hair growth.
Are you a good candidate? Laser hair removal is typically most effective for patients with fair skin and dark hair, though newer technologies have made it safer for patients with darker skin and those of color. The procedure does not work for light hairs or “peach fuzz.”
The procedure: Hair removal takes a series of treatments, usually three to four over the course of a few months. You should avoid sunbathing, waxing, chemical peels or other irritants prior to the procedure.
Recovery and results: Many patients experience permanent removal of the hair after a series of treatments, though this is not guaranteed. Potential side effects include: mild swelling, pigment changes, redness and temporary irritation.
4. MICRODERMABRASION
Microdermabrasion uses a special machine to gently “sand” your skin, removing the uppermost layer of dead skin. It can be used to reduce to appearance of fine lines, scarring, discoloration, and stretch marks, and promote younger looking skin.
Are you a good candidate? Patients with rosacea, open sores, warts, lupus, psoriasis or fragile capillaries may not be considered good candidates for microdermabrasion.
The procedure: A special rough applicator tip, made of either rough particles or diamond tip, is applied to the surface of the skin. Dead skin is painlessly sloughed away revealing the smoother, healthy skin below.
Recovery and results: There is virtually no recovery period for microdermabrasion. Patients should keep the skin clean and moisturized. You should also avoid harsh cleansers or topical ointments as well as sun exposure for the first few days following the treatment.
It should also be noted that most minimally invasive procedures have temporary results and therefore will need to be continually maintained for best results. Dr. Taylor also notes: “There are patients that at some point are going to need surgery as well. There just comes a time where you can’t use enough Botox or filler or chemical peeling to do the same thing that surgery does and you should discuss it with your doctor.”
