Protect yourself, vaccinate yourself: The return of the measles and other vaccines important for the 50+ set

In 2000, the measles were declared eliminated from the U.S. Nineteen years later, this contagious disease of the respiratory system is back, with hundreds of cases confirmed in more than 20 states across the country.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and can be spread through coughing and sneezing. Here’s the kicker – the disease can live up to two hours in the air after the infected person has coughed or sneezed, even if they already left the room. The CDC also states that the measles are so contagious that if one person has it, 90% of those close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.
This frightens 62-year-old Carol Kino. “I was never vaccinated for anything but polio,” says the New York City resident. Thanks to the recent cases of measles affecting the New York area, Kino contacted her doctor to check her immunity and her doctor confirmed that she needed a vaccination. The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
However, Valerie Cluzet, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Health Quest in Poughkeepsie, New York, says that the chance that most people over 50 who were born in the United States and are up-to-date on their MMR vaccine will get infected with measles is minimal.
“If you've had two doses of the MMR vaccine, you're considered immune,” says Cluzet. “Some people who received the early version of the vaccine in the 1960s may not have gotten as good immunity as those who got a later version of the vaccine. That’s why if you’re older, it is advised to check if you’re immune or not. It's not unreasonable if you were born between 1963 to 1968 to get another shot of the vaccine.”
This becomes more important if you, say, work around children or even babysit your grandchildren and they are exposed. “A normal person with a normal immune system can get a dose of the MMR if they get it within three days of being exposed,” says Cluzet.
The symptoms of measles sounds like a regular respiratory illness – high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. However, a few days after the symptoms start, tiny white spots – known as Koplik spots – may appear inside the mouth, followed by a rash and possible high fever. Measles can progress into such complications as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).
“Measles can kill,” says Cluzet. “Most of the data are for children because that's who's been getting it, but if you look at the statistics, about one in 2,000 people who get the measles will die. More importantly, one in 20 will get pneumonia, and about one in 4 will be hospitalized.”
Just being hospitalized can bring its own complications. “Especially if you're an older adult,” says Cluzet. “Even though measles doesn't have a high mortality rate, the complication rate is relatively high.”
The best defense against measles is a strong offense, so if you’re unsure if you’ve been exposed or if you have immunity, contact your doctor. While you are there, discuss your other vaccinations as well, such as:
• Flu vaccine: Although flu season is wrapping up for the year, make a note on your calendar to get your flu shot before the next season strikes. “Even if it doesn't stop you from getting the flu, it can give you a milder flu and prevent hospitalization and complications,” says Cluzet. The CDC recommends that those who are 65 years and older get the vaccine because of a greater risk of serious complications.
• Herpes zoster vaccine: Also known as the shingles vaccine, it is recommended for people 60 years old or older. “Shingles is a viral infection – the same virus that causes chickenpox – that causes a painful rash on either the left or the right side of your torso,” says Cluzet. “There are some rare complications from shingles, like pneumonia and brain infection, but more commonly people can get what's called post-herpetic neuralgia, a pain that can last for months, if not years, related to the shingles.”
• Pneumococcal vaccine: Last, but definitely not least, you should be immunized against pneumococcal disease, which can cause many types of illnesses, including ear infections and meningitis. The CDC recommends the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for all adults 65 years or older, and people 2 through 64 years old with certain medical conditions. They also recommend the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine for all adults 65 years or older, people 2 through 64 years old with certain medical conditions, and adults 19 through 64 years old who smoke cigarettes.
“This is important at preventing the most common cause of pneumonia, but also at preventing the more severe infections that come with the pneumonia bacteria,” says Cluzet.
All of these vaccinations are important, so don’t skip any of them. “Vaccinations are an easy way to prevent complications and possible infections,” says Cluzet. “So even though it doesn't seem like it's doing anything, prevention is really important.”
