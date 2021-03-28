Pandemic skincare tips

In the early days of the pandemic, we quickly learned that COVID-19 had a unique ability to affect not only the body’s lungs but also the brain, muscles, and even the body’s sense of taste and smell. There was some uncertainty about how the virus would impact the body’s first defense system, the skin. Rashes, such as exanthems, vasculitis, and hives, have long been associated with viral infections. But what kind of impact would infection prevention strategies have on other aspects of our health?
In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the importance of frequent handwashing with soap and water to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Shortly after that, hand sanitizer became widely popular. It wasn’t before long that we noticed patients coming in with dry, red, itchy hands. The majority of these patients reported a significant increase in the frequency of their handwashing or use of waterless hand sanitizer throughout the day. Add in Montana’s cold, dry winter air, and we had the perfect recipe for some impressive hand rashes.
While hand dermatitis is much less of a concern than treating a viral infection like COVID-19, hand dermatitis can turn into a serious skin infection if left untreated. Since the importance and frequency of hand washing in today’s world is not likely to fade anytime soon, here are a few tips to help curb the effects of frequent hand washing and sanitizing:
Choose soap over sanitizer. When possible, wash your hands with a gentle soap or cleanser. The leading ingredient in hand sanitizer is alcohol, which can irritate and dry the skin out faster than soap and water.
Keep it simple. Avoid extra ingredients when choosing soaps and moisturizers. Skip the products that boast “anti-itch,” “anti-bacterial,” or “ “all-natural” when your hands are already irritated. Added ingredients such as fragrances, essential oils, and even colloidal oatmeal can be skin irritants.
Provide a barrier. Apply a moisturizing barrier on your hands EVERY time after washing or sanitizing your hands. Doing so will seal in the natural oils and help minimize the evaporation of water from your skin. Don’t like feeling greasy? Try a lighter barrier in the form of a lotion rather than a heavy cream.
Your hands shouldn’t have to suffer from following the CDC guidelines on proper hand hygiene. Gentle, supportive skincare products are easy to find once you know what to look for. CeraVe and Vanicream are two of our favorite brands. If you find that, despite your best efforts, your hands continue to be dry, red, cracked, and itchy, it's time to reach out to a dermatology provider.