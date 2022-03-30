Montana nonprofit, not the state, awarded federal family planning grant

A longtime Montana nonprofit reproductive and sexual health care clinic announced Wednesday that it — and not the state health department — was awarded more than $2 million in federal family planning money.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services has historically administrated the money, known as Title X funding, and distributed it through contracts to clinics around Montana.

But Bozeman-based Bridgercare said in a press release that legislation passed last year would have prohibited it and other organizations like Planned Parenthood from receiving the federal funding to provide family planning and reproductive health care if the state was granted this year's award.

During the 2021 legislative session, state Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, passed a bill that would have prohibited the department from entering into a contract with any organization that provided non-federally qualified abortions.

The law, however, only applies to the state health department and cannot dictate how Bridgercare spends the funding.

In an email Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said grants are awarded "through a competitive process to public and private nonprofit entities."

"A competitive funding announcement was published at Grants.gov announcing the competition. Eligible applicants were reviewed by a panel of independent reviewers and evaluated based on criteria in the Title X regulations," the spokesperson said.

In an emailed statement, the state health department said it was "disappointed" with the news.

"DPHHS is disappointed with the Biden administration's refusal to renew funding for this longstanding, successful state program," a spokesperson said.

"We recognize, however, that recent pro-abortion federal rule changes have distorted Title X and conflict with Montana law, as well as the Gianforte administration's priority of expanding primary care. The department will provide a transition and continuity for Title X-funded clinics and their clients."

The department said it was unable to answer further questions Wednesday "due to the recent nature of this news."

In October last year, the Biden administration issued new regulations around Title X money, which replaced rules from the previous Trump administration. Biden reversed a Trump regulation that blocked funding for recipients that made referrals for abortions and disqualified clinics that were located where abortion services were provided. The Title X Family Planning Annual Report 2020 National Summary found the Trump administration's change led to the number of people accessing services dropping from 3.9 million to 1.5 million people between 2018-2020.

In a press release, the agency said grants it awarded across the country will "fill service gaps caused by more than a quarter of Title X providers withdrawing from the program over the past two and a half years in response to the previous administration’s Title X rule."

“These awards mark the first time since September 2019 when vital Title X services are available nationwide,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release. “As communities face unyielding assaults on reproductive health care, I am proud that our nation can help bolster access to essential health and family planning services.”

A report prepared by Democratic staff for the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee said in 2015 Montana had 26 sites funded by Title X money that provided care to 18,090 women and that Planned Parenthood centers served 43% of those women. It's not clear how many sites are currently operating with Title X money.

"If Planned Parenthood were excluded from Title X, all other types of Title X-funded sites in Montana would have to increase their contraceptive client caseloads by 74% to serve the women who currently obtain contraceptive care from Planned Parenthood health centers," according to the 2018 report.

In a press release, Bridgercare said there will be no change to how Title X money is distributed in the state as Montana Family Planning, the statewide network of Title X providers, replaces the state health department as sole administrator of the federal money.

Bridgercare said the network will start with eight providers at 166 locations and the capacity to serve 20,000 people.

Clinics that get funding do things like provide contraceptive services to men and women; perform pregnancy tests and cancer screenings; test for STDs and provide health education and referrals for other care.

“We are delighted that our vision for a Title X project that emphasizes quality, equity, and dignity for all Montanans was selected following a competitive application process. We look forward to building upon our 50 years of Title X experience by increasing access to quality family planning services for those in need across Montana,” said Stephanie McDowell, Bridgercare’s executive director, in the release.

This story will be updated.

