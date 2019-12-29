Along with air, water and the warmth of human touch, there are few things as primal as milk. Milk defines us as mammals, and via Greek mythology it gives our Milky Way galaxy its name. Where we see stars, ancient Greeks saw the milk of a goddess.
If you’re interested you can google the fascinating mythology and word origins, but here we’ve got more mundane questions: Is milk healthy to drink, and are there good alternatives?
Is milk healthy?
Even mother’s milk has a degree of controversy. On the one hand it’s what we evolved to drink as infants. It has unique health benefits that can’t be duplicated, all the way down to micro-organisms that only exist in human milk. On the other hand, mother’s milk is not always an option, and it’s also subject to nearly universal environmental contamination ranging from pesticides to fire retardants to radioactive isotopes.
On balance, though, health authorities agree that breast milk is the best food source for an infant unless it’s unavailable or severely contaminated.
Should adults drink milk?
One of the first arguments you’ll hear against adults drinking cow milk or other animal milk is that no other animals do it; therefore we shouldn’t. By this reasoning we should be walking naked on all fours and eating raw foods.
It’s true that many adults are lactose intolerant, meaning they don’t produce the lactase enzyme to digest milk sugar (lactose). Furthermore, some adults have allergic reactions to milk protein. There are a variety of other reasons to avoid animal milks, including concerns about animal cruelty and the massive ecological impact of dairy farming.
Nonetheless, humans rapidly acquired the ability to digest lactose about 10,000 years ago with the advent of agriculture and civilization. We also learned to transform milk into yogurt, kefir and cheese, turning much of the lactose into lactic acid. Nowadays we also manufacture lactose-free milk or even take lactase tablets to aid in milk digestion.
As for pollutants and animal cruelty, organic milk eliminates much of the concern by relying on pesticide-free pastures and feed, along with more humane treatment. For this reason dairy products are one of the most widely adopted organic food categories. Organic milks still come at high costs of land and water use and greenhouse gas emissions.
So is it healthy to eat dairy products? Yes and no, depending on your genes and how the milk is produced and processed.
You have free articles remaining.
Are there good alternatives to milk?
For infants, again, breast milk can’t be duplicated. When it’s not an option, there are of course formulas, which are left outside the scope of this article.
When it comes to adults, there is now a deluge of non-dairy beverages you can buy, many of which are labeled as milks. They are plant-based, often with organic ingredients. So you can put aside concerns about lactose intolerance, milk protein allergy and animal cruelty. Ecologically the plant-based milks are also far less resource-intensive. At least in theory.
The problem is that most non-dairy beverages on the market have so little of the ingredient in their name. For example, if you read the nutrition label you’ll find almond milks that provide one gram of protein per 8-oz. serving. That’s equivalent to five almonds per cup.
A cup of cow milk contains eight grams of protein. You would need a half-gallon of almond milk to match that. Or some untold amount of coconut milk, which may list zero grams of protein per serving. That throws resource efficiency out the window.
So the commercial plant-based milks tend to be little more than flavored, sweetened water with some gums added for “mouth feel” and maybe some calcium added to boast “more calcium than milk.” If that’s all you want with your cornflakes, you win. If not, you still have choices.
Soy milks have a much longer history and often match cow milk for protein content because soybeans are a cheap source of protein. They can also have a small environmental footprint. One gripe though is that soy milk, cooked as it is, has no need to be sold as a perishable refrigerated item. That’s strictly a marketing move that unfortunately succeeded and dragged other milks along, increasing food waste and energy costs.
Some other plant-based milks, such as hemp, have significant protein, and some almond milks are better than others.
So read the label, do some arithmetic to figure out how much you’re paying for a pound of rice or oats or almonds when you buy it as a milk, and think about making your own non-dairy milks in a blender (or a soy milk machine) at a small fraction of the price. To match cow milk, you’ll have to fortify your product or rely on other foods or supplements.
Laughing Water is a lifelong health enthusiast, yogi, philosopher and longtime manager of Helena’s Real Food Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.