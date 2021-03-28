Magic of magnesium and how to perform it

If I could take only one nutritional supplement, magnesium would be a top contender. I get plenty of it in my food, but for me taking it as a supplement seems to work magic.
Along with calcium, phosphorus and a few others, magnesium is a macromineral, which means it’s needed in more than the trace amounts of microminerals such as iron and zinc. It participates in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate such basic things as energy production, nerve function, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. You literally can’t leave home without it.
So how do you know you’re getting enough magnesium? And there’s the equally important question: How do you know you’re not getting too much? Because nutrients work together and do so in the context of an endlessly complex system—you—we should aim for optimal, balanced levels of essential nutrients that fit individual needs due to differences in age, gender, lifestyle and much, much more.
In the case of magnesium, the answer is not in just one measure, such as the concentration of magnesium in your blood. That’s because most of your magnesium is in your bones and soft tissues, and the amount in your blood serum is tightly regulated. So something has to be pretty wrong to show up there.
In my case it showed up decades ago on a massage table. I was lying on my front and my toes kept cramping; so I curled them upward. The masseuse dutifully straightened my feet out, and my toes dutifully resumed cramping. Back then I tried taking more calcium, which was supposed to be good for muscle cramps, but it seemed to make the problem worse.
Years later, after spending a day in the emergency room with cardiac arrhythmia, and months later experiencing a week of arrhythmia while depending too heavily on yogurt and cheese for my protein, it occurred to me that I should try taking magnesium to balance my high calcium intake.
It worked magic. My heart maintained a steady rhythm as long as I kept tweaking the amount of magnesium I took. I saw that it helped with other classical problems related to magnesium, like muscle cramps and constipation. Bowel movements and muscle cramps in certain yoga poses became my daily guide. I learned that it might even shed light on some of my other health concerns, like insomnia, bone health and blood sugar control.
The take-home message is not that magnesium is a sure cure for the things I’ve mentioned. Muscle spasms can be due to many things, including hydration, electrolyte balance, inactivity and overuse. Constipation, insomnia, arrhythmia, high blood sugar, and so on, can all have multiple causes.
Consider, though, how much attention has been given to calcium in comparison to magnesium. They are in fact “frenemies.” They compete for absorption, but without a proper balance of magnesium (and vitamin D), calcium won’t be properly used by the body, instead causing calcification.
Because so many people are taking calcium supplements and consuming dairy products for their bones, it’s not surprising that the imbalance has become a concern. For example, considering the role magnesium plays in heart rhythm, it makes sense that high calcium intake has been associated with heart attacks.
A two-to-one ratio of calcium to magnesium has long been considered a standard, but some health experts have argued that that ratio should be smaller, or even reversed.
Experts seem to agree that people are more likely to have too little rather than too much magnesium. It’s unlikely that someone would overdose on magnesium in foods, but supplements and magnesium-containing drugs would present a different level of risk. Symptoms of magnesium overdose include diarrhea, nausea, weakness, low blood pressure and even an irregular heartbeat.
So my advice to you is to look at your intake of calcium and magnesium through your diet, supplements and drugs, and get to know your body. As with other nutrients, you can learn to look for signs and symptoms of deficiencies and excesses. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking that every health problem has a nutritional solution.
In particular, there are also factors, such as drinking and various disease conditions, that affect the need for magnesium.
If you want to perform magnesium magic, you have the freedom to vary your diet and supplements. But ideally you need a capable assistant, whether it’s a doctor, naturopath, dietician or other qualified health professional. (In case I have to make it plain, that’s not me, and this is not medical advice!) If you can go to that professional armed with a first-hand knowledge of your symptomatology, you’ll be in good hands and you’ll be way ahead of the game.