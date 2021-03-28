Magic of magnesium and how to perform it

If I could take only one nutritional supplement, magnesium would be a top contender. I get plenty of it in my food, but for me taking it as a supplement seems to work magic.

Along with calcium, phosphorus and a few others, magnesium is a macromineral, which means it’s needed in more than the trace amounts of microminerals such as iron and zinc. It participates in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate such basic things as energy production, nerve function, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. You literally can’t leave home without it.

So how do you know you’re getting enough magnesium? And there’s the equally important question: How do you know you’re not getting too much? Because nutrients work together and do so in the context of an endlessly complex system—you—we should aim for optimal, balanced levels of essential nutrients that fit individual needs due to differences in age, gender, lifestyle and much, much more.

In the case of magnesium, the answer is not in just one measure, such as the concentration of magnesium in your blood. That’s because most of your magnesium is in your bones and soft tissues, and the amount in your blood serum is tightly regulated. So something has to be pretty wrong to show up there.