Lessons from a Forbidden Fruit

As it turned out, we solved that chewing and calorie problem through meat-eating and cooking, but nowadays we’ve come too far. It’s just too easy to get more calories than we need from cooked and refined foods high in fats and sugars, as in sodas and juices, along with all kinds of rich foods, desserts and snacks.

But you’d have to eat six average apples, or two pounds, to equal the calories of a Big Mac. The fiber in apples not only spreads the calories apart in physical space but in time as well, because it slows down the rate sugar is released into your blood. The glycemic index (GI) measures this, ranking raw apples at 36, not far from slow-digesters like lentils at 32. In contrast, rice and breads can be twice as high, up there with potatoes (from 63 for fries to 87 for boiled) and white sugar (65).

The reason this matters to your health is that rapid spikes in blood sugar levels lead to weight gain and contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.

The moisture in apples, and again, other fruits and vegetables, also serves to dilute the calories to create a less calorie-dense food. Between the fiber and moisture, the sheer bulk, the volume of what you eat, fills your stomach and gives you a genuine feeling of fullness.