Lessons from a Forbidden Fruit

One of the most absurd things I ever heard about health and nutrition was when a New York Times writer tried to explain why diet sodas don’t work. She said that after drinking a zero-calorie soda someone might think it was OK to succumb to the temptation of eating a calorie-containing apple they might not otherwise have eaten.
Excuse me? An apple?
Now I realize that an apple has been depicted as the original dietary transgression, but seriously, if you saw a man, no matter how obese, chowing down on an apple, would you think that the apple was leading him to an early grave?
I didn’t think so. In fact I have no doubt that people who eat more apples live longer, healthier lives. We’ve been saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” for over a century now.
With that original dietary transgression we were said to have gained the knowledge of good and evil. So what knowledge can we gain from an apple? Why won’t apples lead us to an early grave?
In short, it’s a matter of calorie density and timing. Apples, like most fresh fruits and vegetables, are high in fiber and moisture; and in their raw state they take some chewing. You have to eat a lot of apples to get a lot of calories. That’s a lot of bulk and a lot of chewing.
In an earlier article I wrote about the idea that humans were able to evolve large brains by removing the need to chew all day. Massive jaw muscles attached to a sagittal ridge along the top of the head just wouldn’t allow a cranium big enough for a deluxe brain like yours and mine. Brains also burn a lot of calories, about 20 percent of them when we’re at rest for an organ that’s only two percent of our weight.
As it turned out, we solved that chewing and calorie problem through meat-eating and cooking, but nowadays we’ve come too far. It’s just too easy to get more calories than we need from cooked and refined foods high in fats and sugars, as in sodas and juices, along with all kinds of rich foods, desserts and snacks.
But you’d have to eat six average apples, or two pounds, to equal the calories of a Big Mac. The fiber in apples not only spreads the calories apart in physical space but in time as well, because it slows down the rate sugar is released into your blood. The glycemic index (GI) measures this, ranking raw apples at 36, not far from slow-digesters like lentils at 32. In contrast, rice and breads can be twice as high, up there with potatoes (from 63 for fries to 87 for boiled) and white sugar (65).
The reason this matters to your health is that rapid spikes in blood sugar levels lead to weight gain and contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.
The moisture in apples, and again, other fruits and vegetables, also serves to dilute the calories to create a less calorie-dense food. Between the fiber and moisture, the sheer bulk, the volume of what you eat, fills your stomach and gives you a genuine feeling of fullness.
There’s another time factor that comes into play when you eat, and it’s been called “the pistachio principle.” People eat fewer pistachios when they have to shell them to eat them. While that could be because the empty shells remind them how much they’ve eaten, there’s another likely explanation: it takes time for your body to react to the food you’ve eaten. If you eat quickly the signal to stop comes too late to keep you from overeating.
This is an obvious benefit of eating whole raw foods like apples that take a long time to chew.
There are deeper lessons from apples that touch on the art of living. You can turn any eating into a meditative experience. Like other pleasurable acts, the joy is in the journey, there’s no reason to rush, and you can take this time to accept the gift that is aptly called “the present.”
A gateway to the present is to pay attention to your senses, because they are your conscious connection to the present. The crunch of an apple is now. The sweetness and tartness you taste is now, along with the bouquet of aromas that, with taste, make flavor.
You can take time and feel truly filled by your food, not just in your belly but in your spirit. Sometimes, as the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks once noted on Krista Tippett’s On Being, we don’t have to pursue happiness. It’s pursuing us, and all we have to do is stop and let it catch up.
So next time you eat an apple, think of that. And don’t worry about it making you fat.
Laughing Water is a lifelong yogi, an MIT graduate and the longtime owner and manager of Helena’s Real Food Market & Deli.
