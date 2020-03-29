Label Talk: Things labels say—or not

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You’ll find it challenging to find a truly whole-grain bread. In addition to the generic names above, you’ll see a lot of proprietary names for flour blends that may have some whole wheat or other whole grains. Which brings up an important point.

“Made With”

You should suspect the worst when you see “made with” on a label. It doesn’t always mean “there ain’t much,” but that’s what you should expect, especially for ingredients that cost anything more than water or sugar.

So here’s where you can impress your friends, again as promised above, because this is where you can use some detective skills.

I recently looked at a package of organic maple sandwich cookies that claimed to be “made with 100% pure maple syrup.” That sounded impressive, because maple syrup is not cheap. So how much is actually in the cookie? Did “made with” mean “ain’t much”?

You can start by looking at the ingredient list. By law the ingredients are listed in the order of their weight. Sure enough, organic maple syrup is in the list, but there are two other sweeteners higher on the list. Maple syrup is down there just below sea salt.