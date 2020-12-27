Keys to healthy and glowing winter skin

Whether you love it or hate it, winter is here! If your skin has been feeling dull, tight and dry, the sudden change in temperatures may be the culprit.

Our skin contains a protective barrier called the acid mantle that protects us from irritations and transepidermal water loss. It is important to keep this barrier functioning properly during the winter as low humidity can increase water loss in your skin. Damage to our skin barrier causes sensitivities, aging and dehydration. How can you help keep your skin healthy and glowing during the winter season? Here are some tips:

Tweak your routine – Make sure you change your skincare routine each season. What works for your skin during the summer months might not work during the winter. In cold weather, our blood vessels constrict, decreasing blood flow. This makes it hard for your skin to keep itself healthy and glowing. Help your skin by switching up your routine – switch out your gel cleanser for a cream cleanser and look for products containing ceramides, lipids or hyaluronic acid. These help to improve hydration and the barrier function of the skin.