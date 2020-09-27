Immunity Insights: Your immune system is complicated

In a pandemic, at a time when we’re trying to get back to work and back to school safely, it’s well worth learning all we can about our immune systems. In a short article like this I can’t give much detail, but I can offer perspective.
The first and last thing to know about your immune system is that it’s complicated. Think of it as all the ways your body combats infectious disease. Your skin is a barrier to invaders. Your stomach acid dissolves bacteria and other microorganisms. The microorganisms that inhabit your gut perform a host of immune functions. Your bone marrow, thymus and spleen create white blood cells that circulate through the lymphatic system to engulf or destroy cancer cells and other invaders. Even tears, mucus and skin oil contain enzymes that combat bacteria.
That’s only a partial list of physical components. But think of your immune system as an extended system that also includes your mind.
Your thoughts and feelings can turn your immune system off and on. There’s a whole field called psychoneuroimmunology that studies the interactions between brain, mind, emotions, stress and immune function. And no doubt you’ve heard of the placebo effect, which is a healing response to a treatment, such as a sugar pill, that should have no effect at all. It even works in some cases where people know they’re getting a placebo.
But stretch farther, and consider the larger web of life as your extended immune system. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of species of plants, and an even greater number of species of fungi. Many of them can work through your immune system by nourishing it and regulating its functions. They can also work directly against pathogens.
So what does this all mean?
Two things: First, there are no magic bullets. Second, there are lots of things you can do to support and optimize your immune system; in fact just about everything you do affects your immune system.
As to magic bullets, to have a healthy immune system, you have to be healthy in general. There’s no single nutrient, herb, mushroom or mantra that gives you a healthy immune system.
There are dozens of nutrients essential to humans, and these include vitamins, minerals, amino acids and essential fatty acids. None of them works alone, and none of them can substitute for the others. Without any one of them, normal life and reproduction are impossible. The same goes for immune function as well.
Nutrients have specific roles in the immune system, but it’s better to think of them as playing supportive roles. They don’t give the immune system supernatural powers; they enable it to perform its normal functions, which, when you think of it, are miraculous enough.
So the take-home nutritional lesson is to get all essential nutrients in balance, preferably from wholesome foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, eggs, dairy products, meats and fish.
The panoply of medicinal herbs and fungi may be closer to magic bullets in the sense that they play more specific roles. This is where it pays to learn about their specific effects. For example, if an herb or mushroom stimulates the immune system, what specifically does it stimulate? As I mentioned, they can also act directly against pathogens. For example, whether you’re dealing with a virus or a bacterium is one broad, crucial question.
People also have their psychological magic bullets. It’s abundantly clear that a positive state of mind is a tremendous ally in healing. Sometimes it’s all you have, but in general it’s not all you have, and it’s better to employ as many allies as you can.
That’s why it’s good to reflect on all the different ways you can support a healthy immune system—and with it, a healthy you.
We’ve briefly covered nutrition and botanical medicine. There’s also the whole world of intestinal flora, the trillions of microorganisms that outnumber the cells of your body by ten to one. They’re an internal ecosystem that you maintain through good eating and other lifestyle habits, and they too play a role in your immune system by controlling the growth of pathogens in your gut.
Clean air and water, natural light, physical activity and rest, sleep, transforming the stresses in your life, positive relationships with others, a sense of purpose and meaning—all of these are keys to well-being.
So we’re describing an incredibly complex system. You can study it, learn about it and figure it out to some extent. But when it comes to health choices in a world too complex to grasp intellectually, you can use your intuition. Relax, turn off your brain, ask your gut. Let the answers come. Question those answers before you act on them.
Good luck!
Laughing Water is the longtime owner and manager of Helena’s Real Food Market & Deli.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!