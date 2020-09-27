Immunity Insights: Your immune system is complicated

So what does this all mean?

Two things: First, there are no magic bullets. Second, there are lots of things you can do to support and optimize your immune system; in fact just about everything you do affects your immune system.

As to magic bullets, to have a healthy immune system, you have to be healthy in general. There’s no single nutrient, herb, mushroom or mantra that gives you a healthy immune system.

There are dozens of nutrients essential to humans, and these include vitamins, minerals, amino acids and essential fatty acids. None of them works alone, and none of them can substitute for the others. Without any one of them, normal life and reproduction are impossible. The same goes for immune function as well.

Nutrients have specific roles in the immune system, but it’s better to think of them as playing supportive roles. They don’t give the immune system supernatural powers; they enable it to perform its normal functions, which, when you think of it, are miraculous enough.

So the take-home nutritional lesson is to get all essential nutrients in balance, preferably from wholesome foods, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, eggs, dairy products, meats and fish.