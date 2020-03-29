Hydrate and refresh dry skin

Dehydrated skin is among the many causes of facial wrinkling, which also can be caused by smoking, environmental factors and UV exposure. Aging skin doesn't produce as much collagen and elastin, which allows skin to spring back into place, as it once did. Conditions like dry, dehydrated skin may make wrinkles appear worse. Treating dehydration and dryness may reduce wrinkles and refresh dry skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.