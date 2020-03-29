Hydrate and refresh dry skin

Dehydrated skin is among the many causes of facial wrinkling, which also can be caused by smoking, environmental factors and UV exposure. Aging skin doesn't produce as much collagen and elastin, which allows skin to spring back into place, as it once did. Conditions like dry, dehydrated skin may make wrinkles appear worse. Treating dehydration and dryness may reduce wrinkles and refresh dry skin, giving it a more youthful appearance.
The following are some additional methods to maximize hydration and moisturize skin.
- Take warm showers, as hot water can strip the natural lipids from skin and cause dryness.
- Avoid too many alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic drinks are diuretics that can cause the body to lose water, advises WebMD.
- Use a humidifier indoors to amp up the moisture level in the air.
- Enjoy water-rich foods, like watermelon, cucumber, grapes, and other succulent fruits and vegetables.
- Drink the recommended amount of water per day, and limit your consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages.
- Work out to improve blood flow and oxygenation in the skin.
- Try a facial essence. Facial essences are a principle of Japanese beauty regimens and contain fermented ingredients that support skin penetration and hydration.
Anyone concerned about dehydrated or dry skin can get further advice about treating the problem by speaking with a qualified dermatologist or aesthetician.
