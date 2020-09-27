How to take a more active role in your personal health

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The role individuals play in their own health care became more prominent in 2020. As a global pandemic forced people from all walks of life to prioritize their personal health each time they left their homes, many individuals sought ways to take a more active role in their health care.

Proactive health care has long been touted by medical professionals, though many people still don't take such recommendations to heart. In fact, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that as much as 75 percent of health care spending in the United States is reactive in nature, meaning that money is going toward treating conditions and diseases rather than preventing them from occurring in the first place.

Taking an active role in your own health care is easier than people may think. And the benefits of such a proactive approach are numerous, including a reduced risk for various diseases.