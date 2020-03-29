How parents can help young athletes lower their injury risk

Athletes are at risk of injury any time they step onto a field or court or into another competitive arena. Adults competing in sports may recognize that risk, but children often do not, which can make it difficult for young athletes to cope with injuries that prevent them from playing their favorite sports.

Stanford Children's Health notes that roughly 30 million children in the United States participate in some form of organized sports every year. Data from the Aspen Sports Institute indicates that youth sports participation in Canada has been in decline over the last decade. However, that same data indicates that more than 52 percent of girls between the ages of six and 12 and roughly 61 percent of boys in that same age group participate in organized sports in Canada.

Modern parents may not be as quick to encourage participation in certain sports as their own mothers and fathers were. That could be due to the increased availability of information about the long-term effects of injuries suffered in contact sports like football, field hockey and even soccer. For example, the risk of head injuries, and a growing amount of research as to the long-term effects of such injuries have led many parents to discourage their youngsters from participating in football.