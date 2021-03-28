How parents can confront colic

Taking care of a baby is no small task. Babies operate on their own schedules, forcing parents to consistently readjust when they eat, work and, of course, sleep. Various factors can make such adjustments especially tiring, and colic might be at the top of that list.

Understanding colic

The American Academy of Family Physicians notes that colic occurs when an otherwise healthy baby cries or fusses frequently for no apparent reason. All babies cry and fuss, and it's important that parents do not misinterpret normal crying and fussing as colic. Colic is defined as crying for more than three hours per day at least three days per week for more than three weeks. Children who have colic also tend to cry around the same times each day, and may turn bright red and cry as if they're in pain. When crying, babies with colic may clench their fists or curl up their legs.

What is the timeline for colic?

The AAFP notes that colic can start within a few weeks of a child's birth. Symptoms of colic tend to be the worst when a child is between four and six weeks old, and many children outgrow it by the time they reach four months of age.

Do doctors know what causes colic?