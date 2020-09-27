How families can cook together as they confront COVID-19

Families are spending more time at home than ever before. Social distancing guidelines have led many parents to expand their culinary horizons, and time in the kitchen can be made more enjoyable by getting the whole family involved.

As COVID-19 safety measures continue into fall, boredom is a common complaint among people of all ages. Families sticking out social distancing together can confront that boredom by working together to prepare delicious, home cooked meals. The following are some simple ways to get the whole family involved when the time comes to get dinner on the table.