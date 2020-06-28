Helping children navigate social distancing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Children may be more deeply affected by social distancing than any other group of people. In a matter of weeks, millions of young children and adolescents went from attending school in the classroom to being told they had to work exclusively from home. At the same time, children also were asked to give up their sports teams, clubs, meetings, and play dates. Older children may understand the how and why of social distancing, but no matter their ages, kids may be left emotionally adrift as social distancing guidelines stay in place.

No one is certain about what the long-term effects of social distancing will be on both children and adults. Amy Learmonth, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist at the Cognition, Memory and Development Lab at William Paterson University in New Jersey, notes that early social development takes place mostly within the family. As children age, their peer group becomes the more important hub of social development. The longer social distancing restrictions are in place, the more these developments may adversely affect youngsters.

Parents can take steps to help kids cope during these uncertain times.