Health Matters: Young people should think about heart health

For young adults, it’s important to know if any family members have had heart problems, particularly if they were young when they first experienced issues. While it can be difficult to ask family members about personal health problems, it’s important to ask whether they have had blood pressure issues, cholesterol problems, heart attacks, heart failure, arrhythmias or strokes. Try to identify if they and their doctor know what the cause of their heart problems are.

Some people have congenital heart disease, meaning they have heart problems as an infant or young child. These are often related to problems with the development of the heart and may lead to structural problems such as with the heart valves or holes in the heart muscles which can then affect the oxygen in the blood. Some babies and children may experience arrhythmias. While these problems are usually identified and treated early in life, they may not manifest until later on as an adult. Be certain to share this information with your physician even if you’ve been treated and are not currently having problems.