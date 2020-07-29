Health Matters: Walking Your Way to Better Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When thinking about establishing an exercise routine, often we envision dragging ourselves from our desks, changing into clothes we can sweat in, placing earbuds in to listen to upbeat music, and having to jack the treadmill or elliptical up to high speeds to see benefits. This vision often deters people from including more exercise in their life. Yet, it’s no surprise that exercise is one of the most beneficial things we can do to be well. However, so many of us do not partake.

The Centers for Disease Control has estimated that a whopping 70 million adults in the United States are obese, and 99 million are overweight. Lifestyle choices are the primary cause of the epidemic, with a lack of exercise noted as a top concern. The CDC estimates that over 50 million Americans – 1 in 5 – live with chronic pain that prevents them from engaging in movement and exercise. We know exercise is good for weight loss, pain management, and arthritis, just to name a few, but it’s often the thought of heart-pumping exercise that leaves us stranded – that kind of exercise doesn’t seem possible for so many. But what about walking?