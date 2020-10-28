Health Matters: Firsthand what to expect at your mammogram appointment

Through my firsthand experience I know that mammograms and self-breast examinations save lives. As mammography technologists, we make it our absolute goal every day to produce the highest quality images possible for the radiologist. Proficiency and compassion in our exams are of utmost priority and are key to ensuring you get the best care possible.

In a regular workday, I perform around 10 mammograms, or around 2,400 mammograms per year. I will confess, despite my best efforts, a mammogram can be uncomfortable. I do regularly hear that the process is easier than expected; however, the ease of the process doesn’t always ease nerves. One way to make you feel more comfortable is by telling you what to expect, so let me walk you through your visit before you even walk through the door.

You will begin your visit with something you are most likely very familiar with: updating your current contact and insurance information. From the registration desk, you will be directed to the radiology department where the lovely front office staff will guide you to a private mammography waiting room.