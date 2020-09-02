Health Matters: Coping with chronic stress during the COVID-19 pandemic

D: Diet – Eat a healthy diet. Especially when stressed, the body needs regular meals and healthy foods to keep it feeling good.

S: Sleep – Maintain a regular sleep schedule. Limit screen time for at least one hour before bed.

Planting SEEDS of healthy living during times of stress helps counteract the harmful effects of chronic stress and helps boost general physical and mental wellness. Start by asking yourself if there are there any areas of SEEDS that could be improved – or areas that have gone downhill since the start of COVID?

Get creative in combining two tasks in one – exercise and diet by parking farther away in the grocery parking lot and buying healthy foods. Education and sleep by reading about ways to improve sleep hygiene. Social and education by signing up for an online class with a friend.

So if you are also feeling a bit burnt out when it comes to pandemic living, know that you are not alone. There are ways to reduce symptoms of burnout and emotional exhaustion if you recognize the symptoms in yourself. As always, seek professional help when needed and encourage others to do the same. Stay safe out there; we will get through this chronic stress together.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kaile Ross practices at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group – Broadway Clinic. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in clinical psychology at the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0