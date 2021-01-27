Health Matters: Cervical cancer screening saves lives

What are the guidelines for cervical cancer screening?

Currently, the American Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASCCP) recommends that women start getting pap smears at age 21 and continue to receive the screening every three years unless an abnormality is identified from a screening. Typically, medical providers will complete the basic swab test along with a HPV virus test if abnormal cells are detected. Women 30 and older typically have the screening done every three years; OR, in some instances if the provider orders an HPV virus test regardless whether there are abnormal cells, women may only need the screening every five years. Providers will only recommend five-year interval screening for low-risk women. Women who are considered low-risk can discuss this option with their medical provider. Bottom line: all women should speak to their medical provider to identify the right pap smear frequency for them. Also know that recommended pap smear frequency can change for women over their lifetime, so keeping an open line of communication with your provider is important.