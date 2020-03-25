Health Matters: Caring for yourself and others during an unpredictable time

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was declared a public health emergency on Jan. 30, 2020, and declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020.

In such a short amount of time, our lives have been greatly affected. We are asked to hunker down in our homes, our children are out of school, and restaurants have closed. During this time of uncertainty, it is normal to experience periods of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19. The anxiety and stress we may feel during this pandemic is different than the generalized anxiety many of us experience under typical circumstances.

At times you may experience waves of peacefulness, panic, dread, or hope. We would like to share tips to deal with the stress during this moment. We will discuss signs and symptoms of anxiety that you will want to pay attention to in yourself, in others, and in your family. Together – as a community – we can support one another.

What to be aware of

We mentioned earlier that experiencing moments of panic and fear during this time is completely normal. It becomes problematic when we let that panic and fear control our lives and every decision we make. Typical fear responses include the urge to fight, or to run away, or to freeze like a deer in headlights.