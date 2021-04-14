Health Matters: Alcohol myths and misconceptions

The last year of the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard! With all the stress of the last 12-plus months, many people are turning more frequently to a glass of wine, liquor or beer to get a break. You may even notice for yourself that the frequency or amount of alcohol you consume has gradually crept higher as the pandemic wears on. But how do we know when alcohol consumption crosses over from a relatively harmless enjoyment for many people to a health risk?

When it comes to alcohol, moderation is key. Health guidelines differ for men and women based on physiological differences in alcohol metabolism. For women, no more than seven standard drinks per week and no more than three drinks in a 24-hour period are recommended. For men, no more than 14 drinks per week and no more than four drinks in a 24-hour period are recommended. A standard drink is a 12-ounce beer, 5-ounce glass of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor. Remember, it is never safe to drink and drive. Drinking and driving is a risk to your health and the health of your community.