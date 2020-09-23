Health Matters: Addiction is disease, and it’s treatable

How do you treat addiction?

1. It takes time! Individuals with addiction are likely to experience ups and downs in use patterns and functionality. The goal in treatment is to minimize the bad effects by eliminating or minimizing the use of a given substance.

2. Treatment varies depending on the substance(s) used. Alcohol, nicotine, opioids (pain pills, heroin), benzodiazepines (Xanax, Ativan, etc.), meth, cocaine, and marijuana are just some of the substances to which people become addicted.

3. A team approach works best. Common partners include a medical provider, nurse, pharmacist, care coordinator, social worker, support groups, and an addiction counselor among others. Family and friend support is irreplaceable.

4. Other mental and physical health needs must be diagnosed and treated. People often use drugs or alcohol to help “self-medicate” conditions such as depressed mood, poor sleep, and pain, among others.

5. Finally, there are medications which can help lessen unpleasant withdrawal symptoms and/or assist in reducing cravings for a particular substance. Just like all medications, you should only receive addiction treatment prescriptions from qualified health providers and have regular monitoring to asses for safety and efficacy.