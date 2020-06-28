Five big health threats for men

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many men do not feel the need to visit a doctor unless there is something that is causing problems that can no longer be ignored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says men are 33 percent less likely than women to have visited a doctor within the past year. By the time men see a physician, the window of opportunity to screen for early health problems may already have passed, and now it becomes essential to treat complications of a disease.

Men are at a higher risk for certain health conditions than others. Among the 15 top causes of death, men lead women in all of them, except for Alzheimer's disease, according to WebMD.

1. Cardiovascular disease: The American Heart Association says more than one in three adult men have a form of cardiovascular disease. High blood pressure is a major concern and stroke affects more than three million men. Changing one's diet, exercising and getting routine health examinations can go a long way toward preventing the onset of heart disease.