Find relief with proper foot care

Many people lament having tired, achy feet. That's especially so among women who routinely squeeze into uncomfortable shoes in the name of fashion.

Feet carry the weight of the entire body while a person is upright. That can mean hours of enduring pressure from walking or standing.

The Pedorthic Association of Canada says that, when a person stands, the same muscles in the feet fire repeatedly as the pressure on them remains constant. This differs from when one walks about and the pressure shifts to and from different areas of the foot so the same muscles aren't working all the time. That is why feet may not ache as much after walking as they do after long periods of standing still.

These factors may be exacerbated by wearing uncomfortable shoes or high heels. Heels position the foot to point the toes downwards, which can put stress on the balls of the feet and also on the toes. Stress fractures of the metatarsal bones can occur if the strain is great enough. Pain also may extend into the knees and lower back.

These foot-pampering steps can help women take care of their feet.